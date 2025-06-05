Pats Sign Ryder Dunn

June 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats defenceman Ryder Dunn

Regina Pats defenceman Ryder Dunn

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have signed 2009-born defenceman Ryder Dunn to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very pleased that Ryder and his family have committed to the Pats and the WHL by signing his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Dunn is a great skater, who plays a powerful game with good size, and already shoots the puck like a pro. We're excited about his future with our Hockey Club."

Dunn, 16, picked up 17 points (6G-11A) in 35 games with Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep in 2024-25, as well as six points (2G-4A) in five playoff games. The Richmond, BC product was a CSSHL U15 First Team All-Star (BC) in 2023-24, recording 30 points (13G-17A) in 26 games with Delta's U15 program. The Pats selected the 6-foot, 209 lb. left-shot defenceman in the seventh round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

