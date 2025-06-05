Rebels Hire Two-Time League Champion Marc Habscheid as Head Coach

RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced the hiring of Marc Habscheid as the club's new head coach.

The native of Swift Current, SK, becomes the tenth head coach in team history.

In 18 years as a head coach in the Western Hockey League with Kamloops, Kelowna, Chilliwack/Victoria, and Prince Albert, Habscheid has 582 wins (6th most in league history) in 1166 regular season games (6th) for a .544 winning percentage. Habscheid has coached 139 WHL playoff games with 75 wins (8th) and a .540 winning percentage.

Habscheid has won two Western Hockey League championships as a head coach - 2003 with the Kelowna Rockets and 2019 with the Prince Albert Raiders - and guided the host Rockets to a Memorial Cup championship win in 2004.

Habscheid won the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year in 2002-03 and 2018-19 and was CHL Coach of the Year in 2003. Habscheid served one season as an Assistant Coach with the Boston Bruins in 2006-07 and recently coached two seasons of pro hockey in Austria.

As a player, Habscheid suited up for 148 WHL games for Saskatoon and Kamloops between 1979-83, compiling 276 points. He went on to play 345 NHL games with Edmonton, Minnesota, Detroit, and Calgary.

Habscheid has the rare distinction of having both played and coached for Canada at the World Junior Championship, World Men's Championship, and Olympic Winter Games.







