Giants Sign Czech Defenceman Skok to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

July 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce the signing of 2006-born Czech defenceman Jan Skok (Pisek, CZE) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Skok, who will turn 19 in October, was selected by the Giants with the 61st overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

"We are happy to have Jan under contract with the Giants," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "He will upgrade our defence immediately. We are excited to have Jan, Adam [Titlbach] and Tobias [Tomík] as our three imports for the 2025-26 season."

Skok suited up in 28 games last season in the Czech professional men's league for HC Plzeň, while also producing nine points in nine games for Plzeň's U20 club (2G-7A). During the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot, 198 lb. defenceman recorded eight points (1G-7A) and 150 penalty minutes in 39 games at the U20 level, while also playing eight games in the men's league.

Internationally, the left-shot defender has represented Czechia at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2023 IIHF U18 World Ice Hockey Championship and the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he helped his country win a Silver Medal.

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Jan and the Skok family.

