Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans Partner for 2025 Development Camp

May 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans are excited to announce a new partnership for the clubs 2025 Development Camps.

From Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25, the Oil Kings will welcome the Tri-City Americans for a combined Development Camp that will see skills training, as well as scrimmages with teams featuring young players from both organizations.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings are very excited to for the upcoming Development Camp," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "This is a great opportunity for our staff to have a touch point with a lot of our prospects who will have an opportunity to make our club this September. This year it will be an extra special camp running it in conjunction with the Tri-City Americans. This will allow our Clubs to incorporate some scrimmages and further evaluations of players in game situations that we haven't been able to in the past. We look forward to welcoming this group of future WHL players to Edmonton this weekend."

This will be the first joint Development Camp of its kind in Edmonton Oil Kings history.

NOTE: Development Camp will be closed to the Public

