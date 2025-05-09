Fiddler Reflects on Bronze Medal at World Under-18 Championships

Oil Kings defenceman Blake Fiddler has added another medal to his trophy case after representing Team U.S.A. at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships.

Fiddler and Team U.S.A won bronze at the tournament hosted in Frisco, Texas, Fiddler's hometown. The big defender said he couldn't believe that he was able to put on the U.S.A crest in his hometown.

"It was a lot of fun to be at my home rink, which is crazy to think about," Fiddler said. "Growing up practicing in that rink, and then finally being able to play in such a big tournament like that, pretty much my backyard was really special."

Fiddler played in all seven of his teams games, scoring two goals, including one in the bronze medal game against Sweden, as well as an assist for three points at the tournament. Fiddler also earned a +8 rating in those seven games.

"I felt I had a good showing," Fiddler said. "I thought I showcased myself well with my two way game and was defending well and using my legs well which are my strengths and then being able to, provide offense here and there."

While Fiddler and his U.S.A teammates didn't win the gold medal, it was still good to earn some hardware in Texas.

The Under-18's are a part of what's been a super busy schedule this season for Fiddler. The 17-year-old played 64 games with the Oil Kings this season, and prior to the season he Captained Team U.S.A at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Then Fiddler played for Team CHL at the CHL/U.S.A Prospects Challenge before going to Team U.S.A's Selection Camp for the World Juniors.

Fiddler said he's learned a lot from being able to be as busy as he has.

"Managing your schedule and being able to find rest when you can," he said. "It's been pretty hectic, but you know, it's also a lot of fun, and I think being able to take everything in and kind of be a sponge and remembering these moments and cherishing them, I think is a big thing. Then, just being grateful for these opportunities. It's not every day you get to play for your country."

Fiddler said coming back to the Oil Kings next season, he wants to continue working on getting better at everything in his all-around game.

He now turns his attention to the 2025 NHL Entry Draft where he is ranked 26th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting after his 10 goal, 33 point campaign with the Oil Kings.

