WHL Championship Series Watch Spots Set

May 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs announced today several Road Game Watch Locations for the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien. Fans are invited to cheer on the team throughout Spokane and score Chiefs prizes at the following locations:

The Swinging Doors

1018 W Francis Ave

The Hub Tavern

2926 N Monroe St

Brick West Brewing

1318 W 1st Ave

24 Taps Burgers & Brews

825 W Riverside Ave

Puck drop for each road game is set for 6 PM PST. All games are broadcast on Victory+.

Game Away Home Day Date Time (PST)

1 Spokane @ Medicine Hat Friday May 9 6 PM**

2 Spokane @ Medicine Hat Sunday May 11 6 PM**

3 Medicine Hat @ Spokane Tuesday May 13 7 PM

4 Medicine Hat @ Spokane Wednesday May 14 7 PM

5* Medicine Hat @ Spokane Friday May 16 7 PM

6* Spokane @ Medicine Hat Sunday May 18 6 PM**

7* Spokane @ Medicine Hat Monday May 19 6 PM**

*If necessary

**Road Watch Spot Game







