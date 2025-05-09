WHL Championship Series Watch Spots Set
May 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs announced today several Road Game Watch Locations for the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien. Fans are invited to cheer on the team throughout Spokane and score Chiefs prizes at the following locations:
The Swinging Doors
1018 W Francis Ave
The Hub Tavern
2926 N Monroe St
Brick West Brewing
1318 W 1st Ave
24 Taps Burgers & Brews
825 W Riverside Ave
Puck drop for each road game is set for 6 PM PST. All games are broadcast on Victory+.
Game Away Home Day Date Time (PST)
1 Spokane @ Medicine Hat Friday May 9 6 PM**
2 Spokane @ Medicine Hat Sunday May 11 6 PM**
3 Medicine Hat @ Spokane Tuesday May 13 7 PM
4 Medicine Hat @ Spokane Wednesday May 14 7 PM
5* Medicine Hat @ Spokane Friday May 16 7 PM
6* Spokane @ Medicine Hat Sunday May 18 6 PM**
7* Spokane @ Medicine Hat Monday May 19 6 PM**
*If necessary
**Road Watch Spot Game
