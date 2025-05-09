2025 WHL US Priority Draft Recap
May 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
The Tigers were on the board with the 16th selection in the 2025 WHL US Priority Draft. With the pick the Tigers selected Jake Burmis from Rogers, Minnesota. He's a strong skating defenceman who has good edges and can skate himself out of pressure. He's elusive with the puck and likes to jump up in the play to create odd man rushes. Jake will be a great addition to the Tigers' power play unit.
Jake Burmis - LD
Birthdate: Feb 22, 2010
Hometown: Rogers, MN
Height: 5 ¬Â² 9 ¬Â³
Weight: 150 lbs
Shoots Left
The Tigers were next up on the board with the 32nd pick. They selected forward Bauer Sullivan from Rosemount, Minnesota. He's a 200 foot player who competes hard at both ends of the ice. Bauer likes to hunt pucks on the forecheck and battle for loose pucks. He's good in tight spaces with the puck and has finish to his game.
Bauer Sullivan - RW
Birthdate: June 17, 2010
Hometown: Rosemount, MN
Height: 5 ¬Â² 7 ¬Â³
Weight: 155 lbs
Shoots Right
Tigers' 2025 WHL US Priority Draft Overview:
RD Pick Name Hometown Position 2023-24 Team Ht Wt
1 16 Jake Burmis Rogers, MN LD
Minnesota Green Giants 14U
5 ¬Â² 9 ¬Â³ 150
2 32 Bauer Sullivan Rosemount, MN RW
Minnesota Moose 14U
5 ¬Â² 7 ¬Â³ 155
The Medicine Hat Tigers would like to congratulate all the players & their families drafted today and look forward to watching them develop and see where their game takes them next.
