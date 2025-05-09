Hurricanes Sign Maloney
May 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced they have signed 2006-born defenceman Nathan Maloney to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Maloney, 18, was undrafted in the WHL Prospects Draft. The Strathmore, AB, product has spent the 2024-2025 season with the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League where he collected 40 points (13g-27a) along with 55 penalty minutes in 44 regular season games. He added an additional 16 points (4g-12a) along with 12 penalty minutes helping lead the Canucks to the AJHL Championship.
The 6'1, 175-pound defenceman finished sixth in AJHL Playoff scoring while leading all rearguards in post-season points.
Maloney finished first among all defencemen in regular season scoring in the AJHL while also leading the league in goals from the blue line in 2024-2025. He was named the AJHL Most Outstanding Defenceman and has been named a finalist for the CJHL Top Defenceman. Maloney was also named a finalist of the AJHL Rookie of the Year Award while being named to the AJHL (South) All-Rookie Team and to the AJHL (South) All-Star Team.
This season, the right-shot defenceman collected two assists in five games for Canada West at the World Junior-A Challenge earning a Bronze Medal. Maloney spent the 2023-2024 season with the Airdrie CFR Bisons AAA club where he finished with 27 points (11g-16a) along with 26 penalty minutes in 37 regular season games before adding two assists in three playoff games with the Bisons.
Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.
Western Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Medicine Hat Tigers Win Game 1 of 2025 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien - WHL
- Basha Scored in Return, Tigers Claw Out Game 1 Win in 2025 WHL Championship Series - Spokane Chiefs
- Hurricanes Sign Maloney - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- 2025 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien Begins Tonight in Medicine Hat - WHL
- 2025 WHL US Priority Draft Recap - Medicine Hat Tigers
- WHL Championship Series Watch Spots Set - Spokane Chiefs
- Fiddler Reflects on Bronze Medal at World Under-18 Championships - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Kick off WHL Championship Series vs Medicine Hat on Road Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Dave Struch Steps Down as Rebels Head Coach - Red Deer Rebels
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire Rights to Forward Sam Spehar - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Round 4 - Game 1 vs Spokane Chiefs - Medicine Hat Tigers
- 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Recap - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lethbridge Hurricanes Stories
- Hurricanes Sign Maloney
- Hurricanes Select Nine Players in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft
- Norrie Selected in Expansion Draft
- Daneault Named CJHL Rookie of the Year
- Hurricanes Sign DiDomenicantonio