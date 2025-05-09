Hurricanes Sign Maloney

May 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced they have signed 2006-born defenceman Nathan Maloney to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Maloney, 18, was undrafted in the WHL Prospects Draft. The Strathmore, AB, product has spent the 2024-2025 season with the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League where he collected 40 points (13g-27a) along with 55 penalty minutes in 44 regular season games. He added an additional 16 points (4g-12a) along with 12 penalty minutes helping lead the Canucks to the AJHL Championship.

The 6'1, 175-pound defenceman finished sixth in AJHL Playoff scoring while leading all rearguards in post-season points.

Maloney finished first among all defencemen in regular season scoring in the AJHL while also leading the league in goals from the blue line in 2024-2025. He was named the AJHL Most Outstanding Defenceman and has been named a finalist for the CJHL Top Defenceman. Maloney was also named a finalist of the AJHL Rookie of the Year Award while being named to the AJHL (South) All-Rookie Team and to the AJHL (South) All-Star Team.

This season, the right-shot defenceman collected two assists in five games for Canada West at the World Junior-A Challenge earning a Bronze Medal. Maloney spent the 2023-2024 season with the Airdrie CFR Bisons AAA club where he finished with 27 points (11g-16a) along with 26 penalty minutes in 37 regular season games before adding two assists in three playoff games with the Bisons.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.