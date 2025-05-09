Dave Struch Steps Down as Rebels Head Coach

May 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have announced that due to personal reasons, Dave Struch is unable to continue as the club's head coach.

Struch joined the Rebels as Interim Head Coach in March 2024 and guided the club to a second-round playoff appearance. He was named full-time Head Coach prior to the 2024-25 season.

"Dave has made a difficult, but important decision in order to attend to family matters back home in Regina," says Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter. "Family comes first, and we fully support his decision. We wish Dave and his family all the very best."

"Thanks very much to the Rebels Family, Players and Fans for the opportunity to be a part of a great organization," says Struch.

Sutter says the search for a new head coach for the club begins immediately.

"This is an important time for the club. We'll engage in a thorough process to find the right coach to help lead us toward our goal of bringing a championship back to Red Deer."

The Rebels also announced that Assistant Coach Clayton Beddoes will not be returning for 2025-26. The Bentley, AB native leaves after two seasons with the club to pursue other ventures. The club thanks Clayton for his contributions and wish him the best going forward.







