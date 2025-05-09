2025 WHL Prospects Draft Recap

May 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Originally not slotted to make their first selection until the 50th overall pick, the Tigers started off the day making a trade with Edmonton to move up. The Tigers traded the 50th and 91st picks in this year's draft for the 36th overall pick. With that pick the Tigers selected Luke Warrener from the South Albert Hockey Academy U18 Prep team. Originally from East Amherst, NY, the 6'3 ¬Â³ defenceman plays with a defense first mindset. He consistently matches up against the opposition's top players and excels on the penalty kill.

Luke Warrener - RD

Birthdate: Jan 5, 2009

Hometown: East Amherst, NY

Height: 6 ¬Â² 3.5 ¬Â³

Weight: 186 lbs

Shoots Right

The Tigers went back to the blue line again for their next pick selecting defenceman Hunter Saddleback from St.Albert with the 21st pick of the third round (67th overall). A smooth skating defenceman with great edges, he has no issue taking the puck and leading the rush. He also has great vision and can scan the ice well to make the correct pass.

Hunter Saddleback - RD

Birthdate: Jan 7, 2010

Hometown: St. Albert, AB

Height: 5 ¬Â² 11 ¬Â³

Weight: 142 lbs

Shoots Left

Picking midway through the fourth round the Tigers bolstered a strong net adding goaltender Ben Meyer with the 78th overall selection. An extremely athletic goalie from Regina, he has a great glove and handles the puck well. He's comfortable when the light are the brightest and has the ability to make the big saves.

Ben Meyer - G

Birthdate: Jan 21, 2010

Hometown: Regina, SK

Height: 5 ¬Â² 10 ¬Â³

Weight: 160 lbs

Catches Left

With their first of two picks in the fifth round, the Tigers selected Michael Kuzik from Langley, BC with the 109th overall pick. He's a 5'7 ¬Â³ centre from the Yale Hockey Academy. A highly skilled forward with a pass first mentality and good vision to match. He's a player with a high level of compete.

Michael Kuzik - C

Birthdate: Jan 1, 2010

Hometown: Langley, BC

Height: 5 ¬Â² 7 ¬Â³

Weight: 129 lbs

Shoots Left

The Tigers finished off the fifth round selecting Duke Lesnar from Alexandria, Minnesota with the 115th overall selection. Standing just under six feet tall, he's a physical player with a scoring touch. Once he gets the puck on his stick it's tough to knock it off.

Duke Lesnar - LW

Birthdate: Jun 21, 2010

Hometown: Alexandria, MN

Height: 5 ¬Â² 11.75 ¬Â³

Weight: 167 lbs

Shoots Left

Adam Benassaya was the Tigers' lone selection in the sixth round (137th overall). A 5'11" right winger from Manhattan Beach, California, he's a two way forward that plays hard at both ends of the ice. He has great hockey sense and isn't afraid to take the puck to the net.

Adam Benassaya - RW

Birthdate: May 12, 2010

Hometown: Manhattan Beach, CA

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 155 lbs

Shoots Right

With the fifth selection of the seventh round (143rd overall) the Tigers selected centre Trae Alexander. He's a high IQ skater that plays bigger than his stature. He's a gamer that wants the puck on his stick.

Trae Alexander - C

Birthdate: Aug 23, 2010

Hometown: Fort St. John, BC

Height: 5 ¬Â² 3 ¬Â³

Weight: 115 lbs

Shoots Left

With their second selection in the seventh round, the Tigers selected Eric Savage Keller from Calgary, AB (160th overall). He's a skilled forward that can dart in and out of traffic. He plays with pace and his feet are always moving.

Eric Savage Keller - LW

Birthdate: Sept 3, 2010

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Height: 5 ¬Â² 7 ¬Â³

Weight: 145 lbs

Shoots Left

The Tigers selected Casey Pearson with their first (163rd overall) of two picks in the eighth round. He's a two way forward that plays a 200 foot game. His game is built on hard work and he doesn't give up on pucks. He's another gamer that comes in clutch during big game moments.

Casey Pearson - RW

Birthdate: May 25, 2010

Hometown: Squamish, BC

Height: 5 ¬Â² 6.5 ¬Â³

Weight: 138 lbs

Shoots Right

The Tigers finished off the eighth round selecting Vlad Ibragimov with the 183rd overall selection. The forward from Moscow, Russia is an offensive threat. He has a trifecta of speed, hands and a high compete level.

Vlad Ibragimov - LW

Birthdate: Feb 18, 2009

Hometown: Moscow, Russia

Height: 5 ¬Â² 7 ¬Â³

Weight: 150 lbs

Shoots Left

The Tigers finished off the 2025 Prospects Draft selecting Jack Frisky with the 190th overall pick in the ninth round. A left winger from Saskatoon, he's a skilled forward who plays with a lot of jam.

Jack Frisky - LW

Birthdate: June 23, 2010

Hometown: Saskatoon, SK

Height: 5 ¬Â² 5 ¬Â³

Weight: 142 lbs

Shoots Left

The Medicine Hat Tigers would like to congratulate all the players & their families drafted today and look forward to watching them develop and see where their game takes them next.







