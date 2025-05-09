Portland Winterhawks Acquire Rights to Forward Sam Spehar
May 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today that they have acquired the rights to 2007-born forward Sam Spehar from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for the rights to unsigned 2008-born prospect Landon Amrhein.
The Chaska, Minnesota, native, originally selected by Calgary 30th overall in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, played with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL during 2024-25 and scored 14 goals and 18 assists in 52 games as a 17-year-old.
Sam is the older brother of Finn Spehar, who Portland signed to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement on April 23.
Spehar is committed to play NCAA hockey at the University of Denver following his junior career.
