Chiefs Kick off WHL Championship Series vs Medicine Hat on Road Friday

May 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Spokane Chiefs kick off the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien against the Medicine Hat Tigers on the road Friday night. It's the first time the teams will play each other for the Ed Chynoweth Cup and the Chiefs' fifth trip to the league championship - their first since 2008 (vs Lethbridge). The clubs faced each other once during the regular season, with the Tigers swiping a close 3-2 win on January 24. The Chiefs are coming off a four-game series sweep over the Portland Winterhawks to win the WHL Western Conference Championship, while the Tigers swept the Lethbridge Hurricanes to win the East. The series will feature three finalists for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the WHL Player of the Year: Berkly Catton, Andrew Cristall and Gavin McKenna (winner).

LOCATION: Co-op Place

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







