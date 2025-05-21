Americans sign 2008-born goaltender Xavier Wendt

May 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has signed 2008-born goaltender Xavier Wendt to a Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Wendt, from Plymouth, Minnesota, joins the Americans after spending the last three years at the prestigious Shattuck St. Mary's Prep School in Faribault, Minnesota.

"Xavier has been a top goaltender in his age group in USA Hockey," said Tory. "He has won national championships with Shattuck St. Mary's and a gold medal with Team USA at the Youth Olympic Games in 2024."

In 26 games during the 2024-25 season Wendt posted a 21-0-1 record with a 1.58 goals against average and a .929 save percentage with the U18 Prep Team at Shattuck.

That continued his track record of dominance as he went 19-0-2 with a 1.93 goals against average and a .923 save percentage in 25 games with the U15 team in 23-24. With the U14 team in 2022-23 Wendt was 27-2-0 with a 1.72 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.

He was also part of the Shattuck team that won the Circle K Classic, one of the top U-18 tournaments that brings teams from around North America to Calgary to compete. Wendt played in three games at the tournament, going a perfect 3-0. His Shattuck team defeated Americans prospect Aden Bouchard and the Calgary International Hockey Academy in the championship game with a 1-0 victory.

The 2024 Youth Olympics were held in Gangwon, South Korea, in January 2024 and Wendt helped backstop Team USA to the Gold Medal.

After a thrilling 6-5 shootout win over Team Canada in the semifinal, in which Canada outshot the USA 42-17, Wendt posted a 29-save shutout against Team Czechia in the gold medal game.

"We are excited that Xavier and his family have selected our program for his hockey pursuits and development," continued Tory. "He will attend our development camp in Edmonton, Alberta this weekend and our training camp in Kennewick in August."







Western Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.