Sergio Davidson Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of goaltender Sergio Davidson to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

"We are excited about the progress Sergio has made this year and the numbers he posted," President and General Manager Mike Johnston said of Davidson.

During the 2024-2025 season, Davidson, 17, played for the Calgary Flames U18 and finished the year with a 2.52 goals-against-average and a .907 save percentage in 18 games played. The native of Calgary, Alberta, also backstopped his team to 13 wins, which included a pair of shutouts.

Matt Davidson, Director of Player Personnel, with no relation to Sergio, said, "Sergio is an athletic goaltender who has great quickness and speed in his game."

Photo: Alyssa Mehalovich

The 5-foot-11, 165- pound netminder caught the eye of the Winterhawks' coaching staff and he was added to the team's protected list in February 2024 after leading his U17 Flames team to multiple tournament wins with a .934 save percentage. Davidson appeared during the 2024 Neely Cup and made 60 saves over the three days.

"It has been a pleasure watching Sergio grow as a goalie and a person over the last couple of years," Alberta Regional Scout Troy Tendeck said. "This is just the next step in what could be a very exciting and rewarding career. All he has done is win, and with his athletic style, I don't see that changing as he progresses onward. He comes from a wonderful and supporting family, and I'm sure that both Kevin and Angela are extremely proud. I look forward to seeing Sergio at camp again this upcoming August."

