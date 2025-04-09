Oil Kings Season Ends with Game 7 Loss to Raiders

April 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings season has come to an end after a 5-0 loss in game seven to the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre.

The Oil Kings outshot the Raiders for the sixth time in the series, but were unable to get one past Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand who made 30 saves in the game to get the Raiders into the second round.

Edmonton fell behind 2-0 after one period after Raider goals from Aiden Oiring and Ty Muenier. That was followed by a questionable goal in the second period from Lukas Dragicevic on a play that was close to entering the zone offside. It was 3-0 Prince Albert after two periods.

The Oil Kings continued to push but were unable to get one to go. The Raiders would end up getting two powerplay goals in the third to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-3 on the night and the penalty kill was 3-for-5.

