Max Curran nominated for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year

April 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that forward Max Curran has been nominated for the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy, awarded to the Western Hockey League's Scholastic Player of the Year.

Curran, from Praha, Czechia, recently wrapped up his second season with the Americans, leading the team in scoring with 74 points (22-52-74).

On top of that, Curran balanced a heavy workload from a prestigious high school in Czechia. While playing big minutes for the Americans in all situations during the season, Curran was taking 13 core classes, most of them Advanced Placement classes.

Curran held an overall average of 100%, highlighted by 100% averages in each of AP English, AP Conversation English, Czech Language Literature, German Language, AP History and Social Life Sciences.

No Americans player has ever won the WHL's Scholastic Player of the Year award. The last major award won by an American was Taylor Vickerman who was named the WHL's Humanitarian of the Year in 2014-15.

