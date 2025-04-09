WHL Announces Finalists for Del Wilson Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the finalists for the 2024-25 Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Goaltender of the Year.

Finalists for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy are voted upon by WHL General Managers. The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season represents a return to the WHL's Conference Awards format for the first time since 2019-20.

Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7.

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference Finalists

Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings

Western Conference Finalists

Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds

Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

WHL Goaltender of the Year Biographies

Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

The 21-year-old product of Martensville, Sask., enjoyed his most fruitful WHL campaign to date, securing a record of 33-16-5-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average (GAA), .918 save percentage (SV%), and three shutouts - all representing career highs. Among qualified WHL goaltenders, Hildebrand's .918 SV% ranked second, while his shutouts ranked tied for fourth, and his GAA ranked 10th. Hildebrand faced the most shots of any qualified WHL netminder and he turned aside the most as well, rejecting 1,713 of the 1,865 pucks sent his way. With 3,181 minutes played, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound Hildebrand led all WHL goaltenders. He was one of only three WHL goaltenders to play more than 3,000 minutes this season. Hildebrand was named WHL Goaltender of the Week on three occasions this season (March 24, February 3, December 23). Originally selected by the Raiders in the 13th round (286th overall) of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Hildebrand's career numbers include a record of 69-53-10-2 with a 3.06 GAA, .905 SV%, and five shutouts.

Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

The 21-year-old product of Chestermere, Alta., wrapped up his WHL career in style with his hometown Hitmen, going 28-13-2-1 with a 2.55 goals-against average (GAA), .913 save percentage (SV%), and five shutouts. The 5-foot-11, 166-pound netminder ranked among the WHL's best goaltenders, including first in shutouts (5), second in GAA (2.55), tied for third in save percentage (.913), and fourth in wins (28). Acquired by the Hitmen prior to the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline, Hauser became the WHL's all-time wins leader March 19, when he collected the 123rd victory of his career, surpassing former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Nolan Maier. En route to that feat, Hauser was named WHL Goaltender of the Month for February, and also earned back-to-back WHL Goaltender of the Week recognition (March 3, February 24). Originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the sixth round (120th overall) of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Hauser owns a career record of 123-36-8-1 with a 2.58 GAA, .910 SV%, and 17 shutouts.

Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings

The 19-year-old product of Carberry, Man., secured his third consecutive 20-win season in 2024-25, going 22-15-3-0 with a 2.93 goals-against average (GAA), .913 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout for the Wheat Kings. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound puckstopper ranked among the WHL leaders including tied for third in SV% (.913). The prospect of the Philadelphia Flyers (2-51, 2023) was named WHL Goaltender of the Week once this season, back on November 4. Unselected in the WHL Prospects Draft, Bjarnason was signed by the Brandon Wheat Kings in September 2021. Since then, he has gone on to earn a career record of 75-61-13-2 with a 3.14 GAA, .903 SV%, and six shutouts.

Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds

The 20-year-old product of Irma, Alta., earned his third consecutive 20-win season in 2024-25, going 23-19-3-1 with a 3.16 goals-against average (GAA), .910 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound netminder was one of only three goaltenders to face more than 1,600 shots. Ratzlaff's 1,480 saves ranked third in the WHL, while his 2,790 minutes played ranked seventh. A prospect of the Buffalo Sabres (5-141, 2023), he was named WHL Goaltender of the Week on February 18. Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Ratzlaff has secured a career record of 87-55-5-3 with a 2.90 GAA, .909 SV%, and eight shutouts. He was a member of the 2023 WHL Championship-winning Thunderbirds squad and was named to the WHL U.S. Division Second All-Star Team in 2023-24.

Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

The 18-year-old product of North Vancouver, B.C., secured his first career 30-win campaign in 2024-25, going 33-13-3-1 with a 3.00 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%). The 6-foot-5, 192-pound goaltender is on the 2025 NHL Draft radar, ranked first among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's mid-term rankings. Ravensbergen was among the WHL leaders, including tied for second in wins (33), tied for third in appearances (51), fourth in minutes played (2,964), sixth in shots faced (1,500), and sixth in saves (1,352). He was named WHL Goaltender of the Week on December 30. Unselected in the WHL Prospects Draft, Ravensbergen was signed by the Prince George Cougars in September 2023. Since then, he has earned a career record of 59-17-4-2 with a 2.78 GAA, .904 SV%, and six shutouts.

Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

The 19-year-old product of Warren, Man., enjoyed the best season of his WHL career, going 34-14-0-2 with a 2.67 goals-against average (GAA), .905 save percentage (SV%), and four shutouts. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound netminder ranked among the WHL's best, including first in wins (34), tied for second in shutouts (4), tied for third in appearances (51), third in minutes played (3,029), sixth in GAA (2.67), seventh in shots faced (1,419), and seventh in saves (1,284). He was named WHL Goaltender of the Week on November 18. Unselected in the WHL Prospects Draft, Cowan originally signed with the Winnipeg ICE in August 2021. Since then, he has secured a career record of 64-51-3-5 with a 3.25 GAA, .898 SV%, and six shutouts.

