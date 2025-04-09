Playoff Series Preview - Round 2 vs Prince Albert

April 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The final second-round series of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien has been set.

Starting Saturday, April 12, the Prince Albert Raiders and Medicine Hat will go head-to-head for a spot in the Eastern Conference Championship series.

Medicine Hat (47-17-3-1, 98 PTS) has been out of the mix since disposing of the Swift Current Broncos following their Game 5 triumph on Friday, April 4.

Meanwhile, the turnaround between Rounds One and Two for Prince Albert (39-23-5-1, 84 PTS) is minimal. After knocking off the Edmonton Oil Kings in a dominant, Game 7 performance, the Raiders have a three-day hiatus before kicking off their second-round festivities.

The Round Two matchup marks the seventh time the Raiders and Tigers will meet in the post-season, with each club winning three series apiece.

This year, Medicine Hat won the four-game, regular season series, owning a near-perfect record of 3-0-1-0 against the Raiders.

Leading Medicine Hat's ambush of Tigers is 17-year-old wunderkind, Gavin McKenna. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect leads all Tigers skaters in points with 16 (2G-14A) and is tied for first among all WHL skaters. Oasiz Wiesblatt's hard-nosed, style of play has also been difficult to contain, as the Tigers captain has erupted offensively, netting seven goals in five post-season appearances.

On the other end of the ice, offensively-minded defenceman, Lukas Dragicevic, is raring to get the second-round started. The Seattle Kraken prospect ended Round One with a four-point performance in Game 7 and currently owns 12 points (5G-7A) in seven contests.

20-year-old netminder Max Hildebrand has been impressive between the pipes for the Raiders. The long-time staple in Prince Albert boasted a 30-save shutout performance to secure the Game 7 victory on Wednesday night.

Medicine Hat will open the second-round series at Co-op Place on Saturday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

The series will then shift east to the Art Hauser Centre for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

Each game will be streamed for free on Victory+.

By The Numbers

Regular Season

Record

Medicine Hat

Overall - 47-17-3-1

League - 2nd

Eastern Conference - 1st

Central Division - 1st

Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th

Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd

Prince Albert

Overall - 39-23-5-1

League - 8th

Eastern Conference - 2nd

East Division - 1st

Home - 21-9-4-0 - 7th

Away - 18-14-1-1 - 7th

Leading Scorers

Medicine Hat

Gavin McKenna - 56 GP - 41 G - 88 A - 129 PTS

Oasiz Wiesblatt - 66 GP - 36 G - 67 A - 103 PTS

Ryder Ritchie - 53 GP - 29 G - 32 A - 61 PTS

Prince Albert

Tomas Mrsic - 65 GP - 33 G - 57 A - 90 PTS

Aiden Oiring - 68 GP - 29 G - 56 A - 85 PTS

Carlin Dezainde - 66 GP - 18 G - 52 A - 70 PTS

Goaltenders

Medicine Hat

Harrison Meneghin - 36 GP - 23-10-1-1 - 2.58 GAA - .900 Save %

Jordan Switzer - 32 GP - 23-6-2-0 - 2.65 GAA - .901 Save %

Prince Albert

Max Hildebrand - 55 GP - 33-16-5-0 - 2.87 GAA - .918 Save %

Joey Rocha - 19 GP - 7-7-0-1 - 3.92 GAA - .886 Save %

Special Teams

Power Play

Medicine Hat - 67/240 - 27.9% (4th)

Prince Albert - 67/238 - 28.2% (3rd)

Penalty Kill

Medicine Hat - 212/265 - 80.0% (4th)

Prince Albert - 184/251 - 73.3% (18th)

Head-To-Head

Record

Medicine Hat - 3-0-1-0

Home - 1-0-1-0

Away - 2-0-0-0

Prince Albert - 1-2-1-0

Home - 0-1-1-0

Away - 1-1-0-0

Games This Season

Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 1 (Feb 12 2025)

Prince Albert 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 8 2025) OT

Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 8 2025)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 20 2024) OT

Leading Scorers

Medicine Hat

Gavin McKenna - 4 GP - 2 G - 5 A - 7 PTS

Liam Ruck - 4 GP - 2 G - 3 A - 5 PTS

Ryder Ritchie - 4 GP - 2 G - 2 A - 4 PTS

Prince Albert

Niall Crocker - 4 GP - 2 G - 3 A - 5 PTS

Lukas Dragicevic - 4 GP - 2 G - 3 A - 5 PTS

Tomas Mrsic - 4 GP - 1 G - 3 A - 4 PTS

Goaltenders

Medicine Hat

Harrison Meneghin - 2 GP - 0-0-1-0 - 4.57 GAA - .829 Save %

Jordan Switzer - 3 GP - 3-0-0-0 - 2.21 GAA - .917 Save %

Prince Albert

Max Hildebrand - 4 GP - 1-2-1-0 - 4.21 GAA - .908 Save %

Dimitri Fortin - 1 GP - 0-0-0-0 - 0.00 GAA - 1.000 Save %

Special Teams

Power Play

Medicine Hat - 4/14 - 28.6%

Prince Albert - 4/17 - 23.5%

Penalty Kill

Medicine Hat - 13/17 - 76.5%

Prince Albert - 10/14 - 71.4%

Series Schedule

Game Visitor Home Date Time (MST)

1 Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat Saturday, April 12 7:00 PM

2 Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat Sunday, April 13 6:00 PM

3 Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert Wednesday, April 16 7:00 PM

4 Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert Thursday, April 17 7:00 PM

5* Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat Saturday, April 19 4:00 PM

6* Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert Monday, April 21 7:00 PM

7* Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat Wednesday, April 23 7:00 PM

* If necessary

