Chiefs Acquire Rights to '09 Forward Gavin Burcar from Prince Albert

April 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired the rights to 2009-born forward prospect Gavin Burcar from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick in 2025, as well as a conditional second-round pick in 2028. Burcar was originally selected ninth-overall by the Raiders in the 2024 U.S. Priority Draft.

"We are extremely excited to acquire Gavin," Chiefs' General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "We feel he is a top-end player in his age group and a player who was high on our U.S. Priority Draft list."

Burcar, a product of Coto De Caza, California, played with the Chicago Mission (15U AAA) this season, where he scored 71 points in just 59 games (35G-36A). He played 51 games in the 2023-24 season with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks (14U AAA), where he wore the "C". The 6-foot-1, 165-pound forward scored 29 goals and added 33 assists for 62 points that season.

