Silvertips Add Avery Laliberte, Eddy Spytz to Playoff Roster

April 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have made the following roster moves:

Added F Eddy Spytz ('09) to the active roster as an affiliate player

Added D Avery Laliberte ('06; listed) to the active roster as an affiliate player

Spytz appeared in eight regular season WHL games, notching his first career WHL point with an assist. He finished the 2024-25 season with St. George's U18 Prep, posting 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points in 29 games played.

Laliberte, an '06-born Lorette, MB native, spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Niverville Nighthawks of the MJHL where he logged seven goals and 32 assists for 39 points in 53 games played. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defender added four assists in six playoff appearances. Laliberte is committed to Northern Michigan University to play NCAA Division I hockey at the conclusion of his junior hockey career. He will wear #3.

