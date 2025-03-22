Pats Drop Final Game of Regular Season
March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats wrapped up their 2024-25 season with a tight 4-0 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings in front of a crowd of 5,691 on Saturday at the Brandt Centre.
20-year-old defenceman John Babcock played in his 252nd and final WHL game, registering six shots. Meanwhile, Kelton Pyne made 26 saves.
Ethan Eskit made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season and second of his WHL career. The game was scoreless through 40 minutes of play before Luke Shipley broke the deadlock with his 20th of the season a minute into the third period.
Carter Klippenstein, Nicholas Johnson and Rogers McQueen rounded out the scoring for the Wheat Kings who picked up their 38th win of the season.
FINAL SCORE: Wheat Kings 4, Pats 0
THE GOALS
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
No scoring.
Third Period
1-0: Wheat Kings at 1:05 - Luke Shipley (20), assisted by Matteo Michels & Jaxon Jacobson (PP) // Shipley's shot from the right circle beat a screened Pyne to make it 1-0 Brandon early in the third.
2-0: Wheat Kings at 5:05 - Carter Klippenstein (14), assisted by Brady Turko & Ben Binder Nord // The Wheat Kings entered the Pats zone with speed and Turko hit Klippenstein with a cross-ice pass that he one-timed home to make it 2-0.
3-0: Wheat Kings at 17:57 - Nicholas Johnson (16), assisted by Adam Belukso & Marcus Nguyen (EN) // The Wheat Kings got the puck in their own zone got the pass to Johnson who hit the open net from the neutral zone to make it 3-0.
4-0: Wheat Kings at 18:15 - Roger McQueen (10), assisted by Jordan Gavin & Caleb Hadland // McQueen got it close and went between the legs and over Pyne to make it 4-0 Wheat Kings late in the game.
THE STATISTICS
SOG: Regina - 9-6-9-24 | Brandon 10-8-12-30
PP: Regina - 0/3 | Brandon - 1/3
THE GOALTENDING BATTLE
Regina: Kelton Pyne (26 saves / 29 shots)
Brandon: Ethan Eskit (24 saves / 24 shots)
THE 3 STARS
First: John Babcock - Pats
Second: Ewan Huet - Pats
Third: Braxton Whitehead - Pats
JUST NOTES
The Pats finish the season going 2-5-1 against the Wheat Kings. Regina finished the 2024-25 season with a 16-44-5-3 record.
COMING UP
That concludes the 2024-25 regular season. Have a great summer and see you soon.
