Ryan Grout Shines As Americans Double Up Winterhawks 4-2

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Portland, OR - Tri-City Americans (32-27-6-1) goaltender Ryan Grout turned in a stellar 43-save performance Friday night, backstopping the Americans to a 4-2 victory over the Portland Winterhawks (36-27-3-1).

Grout was strong in the early going as Portland quickly jumped out to a heavy shot advantage. The Winterhawks went to a power play in the late stages of the first, but it was negated with 32 seconds remaining when Tyson Jugnauth hauled down Max Curran.

Just as Jugnauth was stepping onto the ice after the Tri-City power play, the Americans opened the scoring. A centering pass from Brandon Whynott went off a leg and up to Jackson Smith at the point.

Smith let a low shot go that beat Ondrej Stebetak on the glove side for his eighth of the season, giving Tri-City a 1-0 lead with three minutes remaining in the first.

The opening 20 minutes ended with the Americans leading 1-0 despite being outshot 17-7.

Early in the second Tri-City pushed the lead to 2-0. Carter MacAdams gathered the puck near the right-wing boards in the Portland zone and skated toward the slot.

The defensemen all backed off, allowing MacAdams to take a hard wrist shot from the top of the circles that was blocked away by Stebetak, but the rebound went off the end glass, then off Jugnauth and into the net, giving MacAdams his 18th of the season 1:26 into the second period.

The score remained 2-0 all the way through the second period as the Americans carried that lead into the second intermission. Grout had turned aside all 32 shots sent his way in the opening 40 minutes.

Tri-City then pulled ahead 3-0 on a power play goal in the third. After playing four-on-three for a short stint, Savin Virk wired a shot over the glove of Stebetak just as the two teams went to five-on-four, picking up his 21st of the season 4:01 into the final period.

The Winterhawks didn't go away quietly however, and scored two quick goals to cut the Americans lead down to one.

While playing four-on-four Portland gained the Tri-City lead and Kyle Chyzowski got tripped, bringing a delayed penalty. The Winterhawks stayed on the puck and a centering pass came to Diego Buttazoni who beat Grout through the five hole on a short breakaway 9:19 into the period to make it 3-1.

Just 51 seconds later, Ryan Miller took a pass off the rush while streaking to the net and lifted a shot over the glove of Grout to cut the lead to 3-2.

The two goals clearly energized the Winterhawks who took their game to another level and began pouring on the pressure trying to tie the game.

Grout stood tall in the Americans crease, keeping Portland at bay despite all the pressure. With three minutes to go Stebetak went to the bench for the extra attacker as Portland looked to tie the game six-on-five.

Tri-City weathered the storm before eventually poking the puck out to center ice. Virk chased it down with Jugnauth right behind him, and after missing his chance at the empty net Virk swung the puck in front for Curran who made no mistake, putting Tri-City ahead 4-2 with 33 seconds left.

The win ended a five-game losing streak for Tri-City, and a five-game losing streak in Portland which dated back to March 4, 2023.

The Americans now return home to host the Spokane Chiefs (44-20-1-2) on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.