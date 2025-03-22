Warriors Look to End the Season with a Win

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, SK - The 2024/2025 season wraps up tonight with game sixty-eight. The Warriors will prepare to welcome in the Swift Current Broncos for a rematch.

Last night, the Broncos led 4-1 at the end of the first period. The only Warriors goal in the first frame came late in the period from Owen Berge. The Warriors held the Broncos to only one additional goal through the second and third periods and added two additional goals off the stick of Captain Lynden Lakovic. It was a strong effort, but it wasn't enough and the Broncos finished the game with a 5-3 victory.

"[We're] proud of the guys for sticking with it," said Assistant Coach Curtis Pereverzoff after last night's game. "Those are tough games when a team goes up like that; [you] never know which way it's going to go."

The Warriors started the month with three wins, one against the Saskatoon Blades and two against the Regina Pats, their longest win streak of the season. Tonight, the Warriors look for win number fifteen to cap off the season.

Swift Current holds a record of 6-1-0-0 in the season series against the Warriors. The only Warriors win came on November 26th.

Swift Current is heading into the 2025 WHL Playoffs ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference with a season record of 35-29-1-2. The Broncos are set for a round one battle against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Hear more from Assistant Coach Curtis Pereverzoff after last night's game here.

It's YARA Awards Night at the Hangar. Pre-game, the Warriors will celebrate some of the team's regular season standout performers. The on-ice ceremony begins at 6:50pm with puck drop to follow.

It's not too late to get tickets to the game. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the Temple Gardens Centre Box Office.

If you can't make it to the game, tune in on CHL TV and Country 100. The pre-game show with James Gallo starts at 6:40 on Country 100.

