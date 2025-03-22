Broncos Close out Regular Season in Moose Jaw

Swift Current, SK - The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season will close on the road for the Swift Current Broncos (35-29-1-2) as they cap a home-at-home with their final meeting of the season against the Moose Jaw Warriors (14-45-6-2) at the Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw Saturday night.

The Broncos are coming off a 5-3 win at home against Moose Jaw Friday night at InnovationPlex and look to win seven of eight games against the Warriors this season. At the Temple Gardens Centre (formerly the Moose Jaw Events Centre) the Broncos are 2-1 against the Warriors. Swift Current is settled into the 8 seed come next week's WHL Playoffs, the Warriors will miss the post-season after winning last year's WHL Championship.

You can catch tonight's game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck-drop go a little after 7 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 35-29-1-2 Home: 21-12-1-0 Away: 14-16-0-2

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 18-13-1-1 Home: 9-5-1-0 Away: 9-8-0-1

LAST GAME 5-3 W vs Warriors: Luke Mistelbacher had a three point night (2g, 1a) while Reid Dyck made 25 saves as the Swift Current Broncos had a perfect record at home against Moose Jaw winning 5-3 Friday night at InnovationPlex.

VS. MOOSE JAW: This is the 8th and final meeting between the Broncos & Warriors. Swift Current won the most recent match-up against Moose Jaw 5-3 on March 21 at the InnovationPlex. Luke Mistelbacher lead the way scoring two goals and an assist in the win. He leads the Broncos against the Warriors in scoring with 15 points in all seven games played. The Broncos are 2-1 at Temple Gardens Centre this season. All-time since 1996-97 the Broncos are 109-81-4-4 (six ties) against the Warriors. On the road, Swift Current sports a 47-50-2-0 (four ties) against Moose Jaw.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 19/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 OT SC) November 24/2023 - at Moose Jaw (6-3 SC)

November 12/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 SOW SC) November 28/2023 - at Moose Jaw (4-0 MJ)

November 13/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT SC) January 6/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

November 26/2024 - at Moose Jaw (7-4 MJ) January 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-3 MJ)

December 6/2024 - at Moose Jaw (3-2 SC) January 20/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 MJ)

February 28/2025 - at Swift Current (3-2 OT SC) February 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

March 21/2025 - at Swift Current (5-3 SC)

March 22/2025 - Moose Jaw

