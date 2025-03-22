Wenatchee Hit with Hot Everett Start as Silvertips Score 5-0 Win Friday

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild's Luka Shcherbyna and Everett Silvertips' Tarin Smith on the ice

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Caroline Anne/Everett Silvertips) Wenatchee Wild's Luka Shcherbyna and Everett Silvertips' Tarin Smith on the ice(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Caroline Anne/Everett Silvertips)

EVERETT, Wash. - When the Wenatchee Wild hit the ice at Angel of the Winds Arena Friday, they knew the Everett Silvertips were going to bring their best for their last home game of the regular season. The game was also the official send-off for Everett's three 20-year-old players ahead of the 2025 Western Hockey League playoffs to come.

A high-flying start gave the Silvertips the push they needed for a 5-0 win over the Wild, as Wenatchee wound down a five-game swing away from home ahead of their 2024-25 finale Saturday. The Wild got the first shot of the night, but the Silvertips followed with the next 11, starting the scoring when Shea Busch batted in a second chance from midair at 7:14 off his own shot from the left circle. 22 seconds later, an Eric Jamieson shot caromed out front for Landon DuPont to punch in for a second-chance marker and a 2-0 advantage.

Busch stretched the edge to 3-0 at the halfway point of the period, when Jamieson's toss from the left point tipped off Busch's stick and past Brendan Gee on his glove side. With 3:59 left in the period, Kaden Hammell set a pass for Dominik Rymon at the top of the zone, and his one-timer down the slot hit the net for a power play goal and a 4-0 Everett lead.

After that, the stalemate was on - Wenatchee fired off 10 shots in the second period and seven in the third and earned three power plays through the second and third periods. After almost 39 scoreless minutes, though, Everett potted the final goal with 5:05 to play, when Zackary Shantz sent a pass to Cole Temple on the doorstep and his shot rippled the net to close the scoring for the night.

Busch had the only multi-goal game for the Silvertips, though Miettinen, Smith and Hammell each posted a pair of assists. Jesse Sanche made 19 saves for his 23 rd win of the season - though Gee took the loss, he was a rock in net for the Wild with a career-high 47 saves. Shaun Rios saw a five-game point streak snapped, his third such streak of the year. The Silvertips climbed to 47-12-4-4 on the season, while Wenatchee moved to 23-36-7-1 on the year with the loss.

Each team plays its final game of the regular season Saturday, with the Wild and Silvertips set for a rematch at Town Toyota Center for Wenatchee's annual FANtastic FAN-ale presented by Ag Supply, featuring the club's annual Walt the Wolf bobblehead giveaway and the official send-off for 20-year-old players Evan Friesen and Tye Spencer. The opening puck drop in Wenatchee is slated for 6 p.m.

2025-26 season tickets are now on sale - for more information, call 509-888-7825, or visit the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.