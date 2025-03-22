Winterhawks Announce 2025 First-Round Playoff Schedule

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are set to face the Prince George Cougars in the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien beginning March 28 at the CN Centre in British Columbia. The Winterhawks clinched the No.5 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No.4 seed Cougars.

Portland will host Games 3 and 4 of the series, as well as Game 5 if necessary.

The Winterhawks finished third in the U.S. Division with a 36-27-3-1 regular-season record heading into their final game on Saturday. Portland went 4-0-0-0 against Prince George during the regular season, with one game going to overtime and another going to a shootout.

Games will be played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland and the CN Centre in Prince George. The full schedule for the first round series presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks is below.

Game Date Away Home Time

1 Friday, March 28 Portland Prince George 7:00 p.m. PT

2 Saturday, March 29 Portland Prince George 6:00 p.m. PT

3 ^ Tuesday, April 1 Prince George Portland 7:00 p.m. PT

4 Wednesday, April 2 Prince George Portland 7:00 p.m. PT

5* Friday, April 4 Prince George Portland 7:00 p.m. PT

6* Sunday, April 6 Portland Prince George 6:00 p.m. PT

7* Monday, April 7 Portland Prince George 7:00 p.m. PT

*If Necessary

Home Games

^ Toyota Fan Fest from 5:45 - 7:00 p.m. Stay tuned for more information.

