Preview: Americans vs Spokane - March 22, 2025
March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Chiefs
Saturday, March 22, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
Autozone Alzheimer's Awareness Night
Theme jerseys to be auctioned off after the game
Team awards following the game
LAST GAME: Ryan Grout turned in a stellar 43-save performance, backstopping the Americans to a 4-2 win in Portland last night. Jackson Smith, Carter MacAdams, Savin Virk and Max Curran (ENG) scored for the Americans as Grout held the fort all night long. The win ended Tri-City's five-game losing streak and kept the Americans chances at finishing sixth in the Western Conference alive.
VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the 10th and final meeting of the regular season against the Chiefs. The Americans are 4-5 against their rival Spokane this season, with three of their four wins in the season series coming on home ice. There is still a chance these two teams could meet in the playoffs; if the Americans win tonight and tomorrow and if Vancouver loses to Kelowna tomorrow.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Max Curran (22-50-72) Andrew Cristall (48-82-130)
Jake Sloan (29-42-71) Berkly Catton (38-71-109)
Brandon Whynott (25-34-59) Shea Van Olm (49-43-92)
ECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Power Play - 16.7% (38-for-228) Power Play - 29.2% (73-for-250)
Penalty Kill - 77.4% (188-for-243) Penalty Kill - 81.3% (209-for-257)
Around the Concourse:
Section D: T-Shirt and Puck sales for Alzheimer's Association, Playoff Tickets
Section J: Alzheimer's Association Auction
Section R: Navigators
Section X: Hanford Home Health
Jersey Auction: Dash Auction (Theme Jerseys)
Gesa Autograph Booth: No post-game autographs due to team awards
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
