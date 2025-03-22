Preview: Americans vs Spokane - March 22, 2025

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Chiefs

Saturday, March 22, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

Autozone Alzheimer's Awareness Night

Theme jerseys to be auctioned off after the game

Team awards following the game

LAST GAME: Ryan Grout turned in a stellar 43-save performance, backstopping the Americans to a 4-2 win in Portland last night. Jackson Smith, Carter MacAdams, Savin Virk and Max Curran (ENG) scored for the Americans as Grout held the fort all night long. The win ended Tri-City's five-game losing streak and kept the Americans chances at finishing sixth in the Western Conference alive.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the 10th and final meeting of the regular season against the Chiefs. The Americans are 4-5 against their rival Spokane this season, with three of their four wins in the season series coming on home ice. There is still a chance these two teams could meet in the playoffs; if the Americans win tonight and tomorrow and if Vancouver loses to Kelowna tomorrow.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Max Curran (22-50-72) Andrew Cristall (48-82-130)

Jake Sloan (29-42-71) Berkly Catton (38-71-109)

Brandon Whynott (25-34-59) Shea Van Olm (49-43-92)

ECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Power Play - 16.7% (38-for-228) Power Play - 29.2% (73-for-250)

Penalty Kill - 77.4% (188-for-243) Penalty Kill - 81.3% (209-for-257)

Around the Concourse:

Section D: T-Shirt and Puck sales for Alzheimer's Association, Playoff Tickets

Section J: Alzheimer's Association Auction

Section R: Navigators

Section X: Hanford Home Health

Jersey Auction: Dash Auction (Theme Jerseys)

Gesa Autograph Booth: No post-game autographs due to team awards

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

