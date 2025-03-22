Hitmen Earn 4-1 Victory Over Rebels

Red Deer, AB - The Calgary Hitmen ran their road point streak to eight games (7-0-0-1) with a 4-1 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday night at Peavey Mart Centrium.

Ethan Moore led the Hitmen attack with a goal and an assist to extend his goal scoring streak to four games. Ethan Merner with his fourth, Carson Wetsch with his 33rd and Hunter Aura with his ninth of the season also found the back of the net for visitors. Defenceman Sawyer Mynio ran his point streak to eight games and David Adaszynski hit the 100-career point mark as both players picked up assists.

Calgary never trailed building period leads of 1-0 and 2-0 before Wetsch and Aura sandwiched the lone Red Deer tally from Matthew Gard in the third period.

Hitmen goaltenders Daniel Hauser (12/12) and Anders Miller (12/13) combined to make 24 saves helping the Hitmen finish the road portion of their schedule with a record of 19-11-2-2.

Calgary will now return home tomorrow for their regular season finale in a high-stakes game with Medicine Hat as both the Tigers and Hitmen are tied for the WHL's Central Division and Eastern Conference lead at 96 points with the winner to claim top spot.

Game time is 5:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome for Fan Appreciation Day presented by Robertson College which will see the Hitmen player awards handed out in a pre-game ceremony. It's also another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential with all the usual food and beverage specials and concourse activities but without a post-game family skate due to the later start time.

