Rockets Unveil Special Throwback Themed Jersey Off The Back For Fan Appreciation Night

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets revealed today the special throwback edition jerseys that the players will wear for Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, March 22 nd against the Kamloops Blazers.

The jerseys pay tribute to the teal jerseys the Rockets wore for three seasons at various times in the mid 2000s. The jersey was worn by many Rockets who went onto play in the National Hockey League such as Luke Schenn, Tyler Myers and Alex Edler.

Single Game Tickets for all Rockets games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

Fans have had all season long to enter the draw, with Saturday's game being the last chance, entry ballots must be in the box by puck drop. Entry forms must be printed at home from the Game Day Program found at https://chl.ca/whl-rockets/mediakit/.

The draw will take place during the first intermission of Saturday's game. The one-of-a-kind jersey, sponsored by Classic Fire + Life Safety, will then be given away by the players to lucky winners on the ice at the end of the game.

Saturday's Fan Appreciation game will also feature a 50/50 Jackpot that starts at $10,000, live music from iNSTARiO, face painting and a team poster giveaway.

