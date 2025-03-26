St. Louis Blues Re-Assign Jakub Stancl to AHL Affiliate

March 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have re-assigned forward Jakub Stancl from the Kelowna Rockets to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Stancl recorded 57 points in 58 games this season with the Rockets, which included a team best 23 goals. His 57 points also led Kelowna in scoring. The 19-year-old forward also represented his country, Czechia, at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa, helping them win their second consecutive bronze medal as he scored seven goals in seven games and added three assists for 10 points in the tournament. His strong performance had him named to the tournament all-star team as he finished tied for second in scoring with Ryan Leonard of the United States.

Stancl is a fourth-round selection of the Blues in 2023 as he was taken with the 106 th pick.

The Thunderbirds currently sit sixth in the AHL's Atlantic Division with 10 games remaining. They hold a record of 30-26-2-4 in 62 games, good for 66 points on the season.

