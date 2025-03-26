Swift Current Broncos Announce Playoff Plans for First-Round Clash with Medicine Hat

March 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are excited to reveal their promotions and events coming up during the 2025 WHL Playoffs starting April 1st when the Broncos host the Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Quarter-Final Match-up.

Pre-game Tailgate parties will take place for both Games 3 & 4 on April 1st & 2nd from 5-7pm before both games with Live Music and Drink Specials. On Tuesday, we'll have BBQ burgers with support of our friends at Treen Packers and Diamond Energy Services. Local artist, Evan Baxter will be performing in the lower lobby and singing the National Anthem.

On top of the parties, the first 2,500 fans at games 3 and 4 will receive a free Fan Clapper thanks to our partners at SWT, The Brick, Prairie Sky Well Servicing, Swift Plumbing and Heating, KFC and Connexion Yoga & Pilates.

Plus, every home game during the 2025 playoffs, the Canadian Tire Swift Current Broncos 50/50 lottery is seeded at $5,000, with tickets already on sale for Tuesday's game. Last year, the 50/50 Jackpot reached $40,000 during the playoffs.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have the Broncos back in the WHL playoffs for the second year in a row," said Broncos Executive Vice President of Business Operations Kevin Simpson. "The energy in the InnovationPlex is always electrifying during the playoffs, and we're excited to bring the community together for what promises to be an exciting first round match up with the Medicine Hat Tigers," he says. "To get things started, we're throwing a huge tailgate party before Games 3 and 4 at the InnovationPlex, and we encourage all our fans and local businesses to rock your Broncos gear, decorate your businesses, and make Swift Current a sea of Blue and Green during the playoffs!"

Playoff tickets for Games 3 and 4 are on sale now and can be purchased at The Stable or online at scbroncos.com. 50/50 tickets can be purchased at broncos5050.com.

