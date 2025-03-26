Wheat Kings Head to Virden for Playoff Hockey

March 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Wheat King fans, it's time to paint the town GOLD! Wheat Kings playoff hockey has arrived, which means so has the historic Manitoba Winter Fair, moving the Brandon Wheat Kings down the Trans Canada Highway to Virden, Manitoba, home of the Virden Oil Capitals for the first round of the WHL playoffs.

The #5 seed Wheat Kings will face off against the #4 seed Lethbridge Hurricanes, the last time these two faced off in the playoffs was back in the 2018 Eastern Conference semi-final where Lethbridge took a 4-1 series win.

Tickets:

https://bwkstore.ca/collections/playoff-presale

Schedule:

https://chl.ca/whl/schedule/201/288/

Fan Bus Information:

Dates: April 1st & April 2nd

Departing From: 18th Street Tim Hortons (across from Canadian Tire)

Departing Time: 5:00PM

Cost: $25 round trip /per person, per game

** Bus spots are limited and your seat is not guaranteed until paid so please let us know as soon as possible to ensure you have a spot. You can call in a credit card to 204-726-3535 **

