10 Wenatchee Wild Alumni Advance to NCAA Division I Tournament

March 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild forward Garrett Szydlowski

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Wenatchee Wild fans will once again have a robust alumni list to follow as this year's NCAA Division I hockey tournament begins. 10 former Wild players will step onto the ice, representing six NCAA institutions, ahead of the start of the 16-team tournament Thursday. All 10 players suited up for the Wild during the team's time as a British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) member.

Western Michigan Broncos: Garrett Szydlowski, Ethan Wolthers, Ean Somoza

The Fargo Regional's top seed also boasts the most Wild alumni, with three - Szydlowski and Somoza each played for the Wild from 2021 to 2023. Szydlowski picked up 57 points in a Wenatchee uniform and has nine points for Western Michigan this year, while Somoza piled up 127 points in those two years, becoming the fourth-highest scorer in the team's Junior A history. Wolthers tallied 15 points in 47 games for the Wild in 2019-20, and has picked up two goals and two assists this year for the Broncos.

Maine Black Bears: Harrison Scott, Aidan Carney

Maine carries the top seed into the Allentown Regional, headlined by Scott, who has a team-best 35 points on the year. He posted 28 points for Wenatchee in 48 games during the 2019-20 campaign. Carney made his junior debut for Wenatchee in January 2020, picking up an assist against West Kelowna, and has appeared in five games with the Black Bears this season.

Bentley Falcons: A.J. Hodges, Tanner Main

Bentley starts its tournament run against top overall seed Boston College, with Hodges notching nine goals and nine assists in a Falcons uniform this year. He played in all 54 Wenatchee games in 2018-19, scoring 35 points, while Main has nine points for Bentley this season. He also played an entire 54-game slate for Wenatchee, with 19 points during the 2019-20 season.

Cornell Big Red: Parker Murray

Cornell makes its 27 th tournament appearance and third straight, with Murray stepping onto the ice for four Big Red games this year. He racked up 53 points over a season-and-a-half with the Wild during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, and his 2023 postseason included a remarkable 14 points over just 10 appearances.

Quinnipiac Bobcats: Noah Altman

The only goaltender from the alumni list in the 2025 tournament, Altman has made three appearances for the Bobcats this year and serves as an alternate captain. He earned nine wins for the Wild during the 2019-20 season, and later was a part of Quinnipiac's 2023 national championship team. The Bobcats are making their sixth straight tournament appearance this year.

UConn Huskies: Huston Karpman

Karpman began his junior career with the Wild in the 2019-20 season, suiting up for five games and earning an assist in that time. He has 17 appearances to his credit this season, as his Huskies make their first-ever appearance in the bracket.

