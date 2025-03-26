Charlie Elick signs three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus Blue Jackets

March 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are pleased to announce 2006-born defenseman Charlie Elick has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was drafted by Columbus in the second round, 36th overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"It's a dream come true," said Elick. "You dream of signing as a kid and then after the draft you dream of it again. My parents have been there with me every step of the way and I can't thank them enough for everything they've done. I can't wait for what's next."

Elick, from Calgary, Alberta, was originally drafted by the Brandon Wheat Kings with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He suited up in 163 games with Brandon over the course of four seasons recording 39 points (8-31-39).

He was acquired by the Americans near the WHL trade deadline this year, along with a 2026 third-round pick, in exchange for forward Jordan Gavin and defenseman Merrek Arpin.

In 32 games with the Americans to end the regular season Elick recorded eight points (2-6-8) while bringing a physical presence and steadiness to the Americans blue line.

He is the second Americans player to sign an NHL contract this season, joining Terrell Goldsmith who signed with the Utah Hockey Club on October 18.

Elick and the Americans begin their 2025 WHL Playoffs against the Victoria Royals with game one scheduled for 7:05 in Victoria on Friday.

