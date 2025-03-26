Manitoba Native Cole Slobodian Back for Playoff Encore

On Friday, the Portland Winterhawks and rookie defenseman Cole Slobodian will begin the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien at the CN Centre in Prince George.

For most young hockey players they get their first taste of the WHL during the preseason or the 68-game regular season. Slobodian, on the other hand, made his Winterhawks debut in Game 6 of the Western Conference Championship on May 6, 2024.

The location? The CN Centre against the Cougars.

No pressure.

"It was pretty crazy the whole (experience)," the 18-year-old said, recalling the memory of his first game and shift. "The team had some injuries, and I was called up. I happened to be in the right place at the right time."

The playoffs often produce unexpected heroes, requiring players to be prepared at a moment's notice.

Head coach Kyle Gustafson said, "You never know when you're going to get your opportunity. You never know when someone might go down on a power play, penalty kill, or injury. You have to have a next-man-up mentality. You've got to be prepared for whatever task is at hand. With Cole, stepping into Game 6 last year, as fast-paced of a game that it was, you saw exactly that. He was ready for any kind of situation."

Leading up to the game was naturally filled with a lot of emotions, but getting on the ice before four minutes came off the clock helped ease any tension for the Brandon, Manitoba, native.

"They told me I was going to play, so there were a lot of nerves but also a lot of excitement. Once I got in, though, it was just like any other game, but with a lot on the line, but you just go to playing hockey," Slobodian said.

Before Josh Davies sealed Portland's 4-2 series victory with a double-overtime goal, Slobodian logged 13 additional shifts. He delivered exactly what Gustafson and then-head coach Mike Johnston needed: reliable minutes on the blue line, without conceding a goal or taking a penalty. The six-foot-two defenseman also blocked multiple shots and executed several clean zone exits.

Prior to his call-up, Slobodian played for the Virden Oil Capitals in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (Junior A). While the speed may not be comparable to the WHL, the age and physical development of his opponents aligned.

"I wasn't scared at all. I knew I could play and was excited to prove it. Obviously, it was a big game to step into. All the guys were really great at welcoming me and accepting me in the locker room. I had to make decisions at a faster pace, but other than that, it wasn't as big of a jump as coming from a (lower-level) league."

After his Game 6 performance, he played all four games against Moose Jaw in the WHL Championship. Once again, he was not on the ice for a goal against or put his team on the penalty kill.

When the 2024-2025 regular season rolled around several months later, even though Slobodian had five playoff games under his belt, he officially made his WHL debut on September 20, 2024.

"Playing in the playoffs helped me prepare for the regular season, especially since I knew so many of the guys coming in. Coming to a new team can be difficult; you may not know many people. You have to start all new relationships. I had a head start on that this year, which really helped me," Slobodian said.

When the puck drops on Friday, the Winterhawks will field 12 rookies and 14 players experiencing their first WHL playoff action. Slobodian, however, returns as a seasoned veteran, bringing prior playoff experience to the mix.

'Where Are They From' Presented by Born & Raised Construction

Cole Slobodian arrived in the Rose City by way of Brandon, Manitoba, approximately 1,337 miles (2,151 kilometers) away. Two other Winterhawks defensemen, Ryder Thompson (Russell) and Carter Sotheran (Sanford), also call Manitoba home. The 18-year-old rookie quickly adjusted to life in a bigger city, saying, "In Brandon, there are maybe 50,000 people and no traffic. So when you come to Portland, it's a big, big city. There is also a ton of fan support here; we have so many fans who cheer us on. You're also close to everybody; you can hang out with more guys as well."

