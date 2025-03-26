Playoff Series Preview - Round 1 vs Swift Current

The stage is set for a Trans-Canada Highway showdown between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Swift Current Broncos in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Medicine Hat (47-17-3-1) enters the postseason as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference after clinching the Central Division title in a dramatic 5-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen in the WHL's regular-season finale on Sunday night.

Star Tigers forward Gavin McKenna is the top-scoring player in the East with 129 points (41G-88A) in 56 games, while Captain Oasiz Wiebslatt also surpassed 100 points for the first time in his WHL career.

Swift Current (35-30-1-2) is back in the postseason for a second-straight year after a breakout performance from 2025 NHL Draft-eligible Luke Mistelbacher, who finished fourth in the WHL goals race with a career-best 42 tallies.

While this is the 1 vs.8 matchup, the Broncos are one of few teams who didn't post a losing record against the Tigers in the regular season.

The squads tied their series 2-2-0-0, with Swift Current winning their most recent meeting 5-3 on February 7, 2025.

Game 1 is set for Friday, March 28 at Co-Op Place in Medicine Hat before moving to Saskatchewan for Game 3 at Swift Current's InnovationPlex on Tuesday, April 1.

By The Numbers

Regular Season

Record

Medicine Hat

Overall - 47-17-3-1

League - 2nd

Eastern Conference - 1st

Central Division - 1st

Home - 25-7-2-0

Away - 22-10-1-1

Swift Current

Overall - 35-30-1-2

League - 14th

Eastern Conference - 8th

Central Division - 4th

Home - 21-12-1-0

Away - 14-18-0-2

Leading Scorers

Medicine Hat

Gavin McKenna - 56 GP - 41 G - 88 A - 129 PTS

Oasiz Wiesblatt - 66 GP - 36 G - 67 A - 103 PTS

Ryder Ritchie - 53 GP - 29 G - 32 A - 61 PTS

Swift Current

Luke Mistelbacher - 67 GP - 42 G - 51 A - 93 PTS

Clarke Caswell - 65 GP - 22 G - 62 A - 84 PTS

Carlin Dezainde - 67 GP - 34 G - 38 A - 72 PTS

Goaltenders

Medicine Hat

Harrison Meneghin - 36 GP - 23-10-1-1 - 2.58 GAA - .900 Save %

Jordan Switzer - 32 GP - 23-6-2-0 - 2.65 GAA - .901 Save %

Swift Current

Reid Dyck - 47 GP - 22-21-1-1 - 3.56 GAA - .890 Save %

Joey Rocha - 27 GP -13-9-0-1 - 3.51 GAA - .888 Save %

Special Teams

Power Play

Medicine Hat - 67/240 - 27.9% (4th)

Swift Current - 54/232 - 23.3% (12th)

Penalty Kill

Medicine Hat - 212/265 - 80.0% (4th)

Swift Current - 167/223 - 74.9% (16th)

Head-To-Head

Record

Medicine Hat - 2-2-0-0

Home - 1-1-0-0

Away - 1-1-0-0

Swift Current - 2-2-0-0

Home - 1-1-0-0

Away - 1-1-0-0

Games This Season

Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)

Leading Scorers

Medicine Hat

Oasiz Wiesblatt - 4 GP - 3 G - 3 A - 6 PTS

Mathew Ward - 4 GP - 3 G - 2 A - 5 PTS

Gavin McKenna - 2 GP - 2 G - 2 A - 4 PTS

Swift Current

Luke Mistelbacher - 4 GP - 9 G - 2 A - 11 PTS

Clarke Caswell - 4 GP - 1 G - 6 A - 7 PTS

Rylan Gould - 4 GP - 2 G - 3 A - 5 PTS

Goaltenders

Medicine Hat

Harrison Meneghin - 1 GP - 0-1-0-0 - 4.14 GAA - .818 Save %

Jordan Switzer - 3 GP - 2-1-0-0 - 2.69 GAA - .879 Save %

Swift Current

Reid Dyck - 3 GP - 1-2-0-0 - 3.05 GAA - .909 Save %

Joey Rocha - 1 GP -1-0-0-0 - 3.00 GAA - .900 Save %

Special Teams

Power Play

Medicine Hat - 3/9 - 33.3%

Swift Current - 3/9 - 33.3%

Penalty Kill

Medicine Hat - 6/9 - 66.7%

Swift Current - 6/9 - 66.7%

Series Schedule

Game Visitor Home Date Time (MST)

1 Swift Current @ Medicine Hat Friday, March 28 7:00 PM

2 Swift Current @ Medicine Hat Saturday, March 29 7:00 PM

3 Medicine Hat @ Swift Current Tuesday, April 1 7:00 PM

4 Medicine Hat @ Swift Current Wednesday, April 2 7:00 PM

5* Swift Current @ Medicine Hat Friday, April 4 7:00 PM

6* Medicine Hat @ Swift Current Sunday, April 6 5:00 PM

7* Swift Current @ Medicine Hat Tuesday, April 8 7:00 PM

* If necessary

