Pickford Signs Entry Level NHL Contract with Canadiens

Published on December 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Bryce Pickford to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Wednesday, December 24th.

Pickford was selected by the Canadiens in the 3rd round (81st overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. This season, Pickford has taken a massive step in his play on both ends of the ice as he currently leads the WHL in goals with 25 in 31 games so far this season. The Chauvin, Alberta native was named the Tigers' Captain ahead of their home opener on September 20th and has led the team to the top of the Central Division and second in the Eastern Conference as of the holiday break.

His performance last season, including his eight-game goal streak in the playoffs, helped the Tigers secure their sixth Ed Chynoweth Cup in franchise history and an appearance in the Memorial Cup Finals.

