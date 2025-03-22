Broncos Close Regular Season Out In Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw, SK - The Swift Current Broncos closed out the Regular Season in preparations for the 2025 WHL Playoffs with a 5-2 loss in Moose Jaw Saturday night.

Swift Current saw the debuts of three signed prospects Jayden Oleskiw (Langley, BC), Adian Sexsmith (Calgary, AB) & Ashton McCann (Okotoks, AB) in the line-up

The Warriors didn't waste time as 40 seconds into the game Lynden Lakovic would jam his 27th of the season past Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC). Moose Jaw would take precedent on puck possession in the period firing 14 shots including a Connor Schmidt shot at 14:28 giving Moose Jaw a two-goal cushion heading to period 2.

Moose Jaw would have an early power play and at 1:05 would make it 3-0 as Krzysztof Macias would bank a shot off a Bronco defender. Swift Current would be penalized again late in the period at 14:08 Connor Schmidt would have his second of the night for a 4-0 Warrior lead. But 56 seconds later, Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB) would end a 29 game goaless drought with his 4th of the season from Caleb Potter (Moose Jaw, SK) & Otto Hanson (Calgary, AB) as the Broncos would snap Matthew Hutchinson's shutout streak and trail 4-1 heading to the third.

Little whistles in the third period till the final five minutes as Jaxen Gauchier (Peavine, AB) would drive to the Warrior net and have his 7th of the season from Connor Gabriel at 15:34. The Broncos would pull Rocha with two minutes left but after blocking a goalie goal attempt, Krzyszoft Macias would net his second of the night for a 5-2 Warrior final.

The Broncos will finish the 2024-25 Regular Season with a 35-30-1-2 record good for 8th place in the Eastern Conference Standings and will start Round 1 on the road in either Medicine Hat or Calgary starting Friday, March 28th. Games 3 & 4 at InnovationPlex will be April 1-2.

