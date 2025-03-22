Winterhawks Celebrate 20s, Fall to Americans 4-2

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

On Friday, the Portland Winterhawks celebrated 20-year-olds Tyson Jugnauth, Ryder Thompson, and captain Kyle Chyzowski before the game as well as handed out the 2024-2025 team awards. Ryan Miller and Diego Buttazzoni scored 51 seconds apart in the third period. Ondřej Štěbeták's made 21 saves between the pipes for Portland.

Game #67: Tri-City (4) vs. Portland (2)

SOG: POR (45) - TC (25)

PP: POR (0/2) - TC (1/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (21) - Grout (43)

SCORING:

TC - Jackson Smith (8) from Brandon Whynott and Max Curran

TC - Carter MacAdams (18)

TC - Savin Virk (21) from Jackson Smith and Max Curran (power play)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (37) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski

POR - Ryan Miller (15) from Josh Zakreski and Kayd Ruedig

TC - Max Curran (22) from Carter MacAdams and Savin Virk (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

Portland and Tri-City met for the final time in the 2024-2025 regular season at the VMC on Friday night. The Winterhawks registered 17 first-period shots on Americans' netminder Ryan Grout but were unable to get any by the 17-year-old rookie. The lone goal of the frame came three seconds after a Portland penalty expired when Jackson Smith's wrist shot found the back of the net. The secondary assist went to Max Curran, the first of the Colorado Avalanche draft selection's three-point evening.

In the second period, Tri-City scored an unconventional goal when Carter MacAdams' shot went off the end-wall and a Winterhawks skater could not get out of the way of the carom. The play went to video review as it appeared Curran may have deflected the puck with a high stick, but the officials determined it was a good goal. Štěbeták and Grout were solid as they each made double-digit saves in the middle frame.

Diego Buttazzoni's 37th goal of his 18-year-old season gave the hosts plenty of life with 10:41 to play. On a delayed penalty, Tyson Jugnauth spotted the Langley, British Columbia, native all alone in front. The 5-foot-9, 183-pound centerman beat Grout five-hole to extend his points streak to ten-straight games.

Seventeen-year-old alternate captain Ryan Miller went backhand-forehand after a deft feed from Josh Zakreski just 51 seconds later to bring the 6,533 Portland fans in attendance to a raucous roar.

Head coach Kyle Gustafson called Štěbeták to the bench for the extra attacker with 2:47 left on the clock and his team down by a goal. Relentless pressure by Portland's six skaters nearly tied the game; however, Curran's 22nd of the season, into the empty net, put the game out of reach.

POST-GAME VIDEO:

Hear from head coach Kyle Gustafson following the game on Friday evening.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks close out the regular season on Saturday in Kent as the I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare goes one more time in 2024-2025. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and broadcasted locally on Portland's CW. Fans can also catch the game live at the Winterhawks official watch party location - Cartisde.

