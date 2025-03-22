Winterhawks Announce 2024-2025 Team Awards

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are proud to announce today its team award winners for the 2024-2025 season.

All awards were voted upon by the team except the Leading Scorer, Winterhawk Award, and the Portland Winterhawks Booster Club Player of the Year Award.

Portland Winterhawks Booster Club Player of the Year

Kyle Chyzowski

At the end of the regular season, the Portland Winterhawks Booster Club votes for its player of the year, with both members and non-members being involved. The Winterhawks captain claims this year's honor.

Leading Scoring Award

Kyle Chyzowski

After helping to lead Portland to the WHL Championship series a year ago, including a team-high nine goals in the playoffs, Chyzowski picked up right where he left off, netting a hat trick in the first game of the 2024-2025 season. With 104 points entering the final weekend of the regular season, the five-year centerman has ten games with multiple goals, 33 games with multiple points, and four games with a four-point night.

Rookie of the Year

Jordan Duguay

A second-round WHL Prospects Draft selection by Portland in 2023, Duguay wasted no time introducing himself to the Winterhawks faithful. The 16-year-old from Edmonton, Alberta scored his first career goal in his WHL debut on the road and then backed it up with an assist in each of the next two games. Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Duguay has 11 goals, including a pair of two-goal games, and 20 assists to his name. He ranks tenth in the WHL this season in points among 15- and 16-year-old skaters.

Scholastic Player of the Year

Cole Slobodian

Cole led the way academically, showcasing his smart plays on the ice extends to the classroom. He is in the 90 percentiles in both his college coursework and final high school classes.

Jann & Robert Boss Best Defensive Player Award

Tyson Jugnauth & Ryder Thompson

Portland's two 20-year-olds on the blue line share the award this year. Both skaters are experiencing career years, with Jugnauth looking to join Luca Cagnoni as the only two WHL defensemen since 1993-1994 to register 90 points in a season and Thompson netting nine goals in 2024-2025. Jugnauth's ability to lead clean breakouts out of his zone alleviated offensive pressure by opponents. Thompson is a shot-blocking machine and a stalwart on the penalty kill.

Sportsmanship and Ability Award

Alex Weiermair

The Los Angeles, California, native joined the Winterhawks on December 7, 2024, and made an immediate impact, picking up his first WHL goal and assist. The 19-year-old winger boosted Portland's offense on the ice, and his maturity off the ice was felt in the locker room. With a younger roster in 2024-2025, Weiermair's experience in high-pressure games like the NCAA Championship game provided a calming presence.

Winterhawk Award

Ryder Thompson

This award, presented by the coaching staff, recognizes the player who best exemplifies character, leadership, and heart & soul. For the first time in 49 years of Winterhawks hockey, there is a back-to-back-to-back winner: Ryder Thompson, who was deservedly named the 2024-2025 recipient. His dedication to the organization began when he left Manitoba as a 16-year-old during the shortened 2020-2021 season. His impact as a respected leader in the locker room and a mentor to younger players is beyond measure.

Most Valuable Player

Kyle Chyzowski

What a remarkable season it has been for the 49th captain in team history as the Surrey, British Columbia native shattered his previous career high in goals, assists, and points. A third-round pick by Portland in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Chyzowski currently sits fourth in WHL scoring. In addition to his offensive outburst, the 5-foot-10, 171-pound centerman has played in all situations for Kyle Gustafson, including the top power play and penalty kill units.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.