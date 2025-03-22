Game Day Hub: March 22 at Seattle

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Winterhawks head to Kent for the final night of the 2024-2025 regular season.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PT

Venue: accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, Wash.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV and locally on the Portland's CW

Upcoming Playoff Games:

Round 1, Game 1 - Tuesday, April 1 - BUY TICKETS

Round 1, Game 2 - Wednesday, April 2 - BUY TICKETS

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks fell to the Americans on Friday at the VMC 4-2, where Ryan Miller and Diego Buttazzoni scored 51 seconds apart. A valiant effort with the extra attacker on the ice fell short as Tri-City netminder Ryan Grout stood tall and Max Curran hit the empty net. Prior to the game, Portland celebrated 20-year-olds Tyson Jugnauth, Ryder Thompson, and Kyle Chyzowski; the 2024-2025 team awards were also handed out in a pregame ceremony.

Playoff Tune Up

It's the team's final chance to prepare for its upcoming opening round playoff match-up with the Prince George Cougars. As the fifth seed in the Western Conference, the Winterhawks discovered on Friday night they would play the fourth-seeded Cougars in the opening round of playoffs presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks. Stay tuned for the complete first-round playoff schedule on Winterhawks.com.

Watch Party at Cartside

Join fellow Winterhawks fans at tonight's official watch party at Cartside. Located at 1825 N Williams Ave. just a few steps away from Veterans Memorial Coliseum, cheer on the Hawks as they battle Seattle for the final time this regular season.

Red Hot Buttazzoni

Eighteen-year-old forward Diego Buttazzoni scored his 37th goal of the season on Friday against Tri-City to extend his points streak to ten games. During this stretch, the Langley, British Columbia, native has 14 points (9G, 5A). In eight previous games against Seattle, Buttazzoni has five goals and five assists.

Familiar Foe

This will be the tenth and final time the I-5 rivals battle during the 2024-2025 season. Both teams are locked into playoff seeding and know their first-round opponents, but the action is sure to be fierce. Last Saturday night, Marek Schlenker made 29 saves and Kyle McDonough (3A), Josh Zakreski (2G), and Tyson Jugnauth (2A) all recorded multiple points in the Hawks' 6-1 victory.

Seattle Headlines

The Thunderbirds are coming off a thrilling 7-6 shootout victory in Spokane on Friday night. Seattle trailed by two with less than 4 minutes to play, but goals by Coster Dunn and Brayden Schuurman forced the extra session. Schuurman was also the hero in the shootout scoring the only goal. Dunn netted his first-career hat trick in the road win. Nathan Pilling leads the way for the Thunderbirds against the Winterhawks with seven goals and four assists.

2024-25 Season Series

Portland is 5-4-0-0 against Seattle in the I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare. The last time the teams played a week ago, the Winterhawks skated to a decisive 6-1 victory.

