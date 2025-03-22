T-Birds Shoot Past Spokane

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - Brayden Schuurman tied the game in the final minute, then scored the only goal of the shootout as the Seattle Thunderbirds outlasted the Spokane Chiefs, 7-6, Friday at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Coster Dunn added a hat trick as the T-Birds opened a three-game weekend. The Thunderbirds, who have qualified for the WHL playoffs, will play their final regular season home game Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. They host the Portland Winterhawks at 6:05 p.m.

Three times in the game Seattle (28-33-4-1) fell behind but found a way to fight back. "Impressive," remarked head coach Matt O'Dette of his team's resiliency. "It was really nice to see, with some key guys out of the lineup tonight."

The team's traded goals in the first period with Spokane getting on the board first at 4:31 and Schuurman answering for the T-Birds with a power play goal at 14:50, assisted by Hyde Davidson.

The T-Birds took the lead with a pair of goals early in the second period. Dunn gave Seattle the lead with a power play goal at 1:11. Just under a minute later Hayden Pakkala put the T-Birds up, 3-1. Simon Lovsin assisted on both goals.

"We came out the right way," said O'Dette. "We wanted to compete and keep our habits in a good place. I give a lot of credit to our veteran players who were in the lineup tonight."

Spokane would score the game's next three goals and took a 4-3 lead heading into the third period. Dunn's second of the night, a breakaway coming out of the penalty box, tied the game at 4-4 at the 8:04 mark. Sawyer Mayes had the lone assist. Once again Spokane responded, scoring twice in less than two minutes to grab a 6-4 advantage.

The Thunderbirds wouldn't go away. With their goalie out for the extra skater, Dunn completed his hat trick at 16:57 to pull Seattle within one as Schuurman picked up the assist.

With their goalie back on the bench, Schuurman tied it with just 29-seconds on the clock. Mayes and Antonio Martorana earned the assists. After a scoreless overtime period, Schuurman was the only shooter to score in the shootout, providing the T-Birds with the winning margin.

"That's just our competitiveness," commented O'Dette. "You're playing a game where the points don't mean anything in the standings, but preseason, regular season, playoffs, that's the kind of fight we want to see. That's what you need this time of year."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

With their playoff spot clinched earlier in the week, the T-Birds rested their top two scorers, Braeden Cootes and Nathan Pilling, as well as defenseman Radim Mrtka.

With their 28th win of the season, the T-Birds eclipsed last season's win total of 27.

The T-Birds are now 7-1 this season in games decided in shootouts.

With three more third period goals Friday, the Thunderbirds have outscored their opponents 41-23 in the third period in their last 28 games.

