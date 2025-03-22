Game Preview: Game 67 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vs Hurricanes: Tonight's matchup is the eighth and final meeting between the Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes this season. The Tigers hold the edge in the season series four games to three. Oasiz Wiesblatt (7G,5A) leads the way for the Tigers with 12 points in the season series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025)

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025)

Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)

Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)

Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Red Deer Rebels 7-3 in front of a raucous crowd at Co-op Place on Saturday night. Gavin McKenna (3G, 4A) and Oasiz Wiesblatt (3G, 2A) put on a show with a pair of hat tricks. Tanner Molendyk also added a goal and an assist while Bryce Pickford collected a pair of assists in his return to the lineup. Harrison Meneghin had a great game making 28 saves on 31 shots. The victory was his fifth consecutive and 21st of the season.

2024-25 Standings:

45-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (24-7-2-0)

Away (21-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna / Hunter St. Martin (37) Wins - Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (84) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (121) GAA - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (2.65)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (146) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+54)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 66 - 234 - 28.2%

Penalty Kill: 202 - 255 - 79.2%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 121 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 100 (Tied 5th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 3rd)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 23 (2nd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 84 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 64 (Tied 6th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 27 (Tied 5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 10th)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 6 (Tied 4th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +54 (2nd)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +42 (Tied 8th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 146 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.65 (Tied 3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 3rd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 38 Game Point Streak - 92 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 10 Game Point Streak - 19 Points

Liam Ruck 6 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Josh Van Mulligen 4 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Jordan Switzer 5 Game Win Streak

Harrison Meneghin 5 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 44-16-3-3 8-1-0-1

Lethbridge Hurricanes 1 4-3-0-0 42-20-3-2 7-1-1-1

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Brandon 5-0 Win Vs Lethbridge - Sat. Mar 22 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Kelowna 5-2 Win @ Calgary - Sun. Mar 23 5:00 PM (MST)

@ Red Deer 7-1 Win

@ Lethbridge 6-5 Win

Vs Red Deer 7-3 Win

