Broncos Finish Regular Season Home Games With 5-3 Win Over Moose Jaw

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - In front of 2705 strong at InnovationPlex, the Swift Current Broncos got win #21 at home in a 5-3 triumph over the Moose Jaw Warriors Friday night.

A busy four-goal first period proved to be the benefactor all night as the Broncos scored four unanswered in the opening frame as Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would open the scoring at 4:09 from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) & Josh McGregor. Just under seven minutes later, Swift Current would respond again when Parker Rondeau would get his fifth off a Moose Jaw break-out from Jaxen Gauchier (Peavine, AB) & William Morin (Boden, SWE) at 11:07. 21 seconds later the Broncos were at it again when Mistelbacher would have his 41st of the season from Gould & Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK). Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would cap Swift Current's period with his 26th of the campaign from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) at 14:29. Moose Jaw wouldn't go empty handed in the period when Owen Berge would net his 12th of the season at 17:28 to solve goaltender Reid Dyck for the first time on the night.

A quieter second period would just see the visitors get in on the scoresheet when Warriors Captain Lynden Lakovic would score his 25th of the season at 4:29 making it a two-score game heading to the third.

Luke Mistelbacher would cap his three-point night with his second goal of the game for his 42nd of the season from Wilke & Dezainde at 10:15. Not to be outdone the Warriors would get a power play and Lakovic would end-up with his second of the game just 43 seconds later to get Moose Jaw back within two. With a late power play and an extra attacker, the Warriors could not draw closer as the Broncos would win their 4th straight game and first in regulation against Moose at home with their 5-3 final.

In the win the Broncos move to 35-29-1-2 on the season while Moose Jaw now has a 14-45-6-2 record heading into their final game of the season at home against the Broncos.

Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw will play host to the Regular Season Finale of the 2024-25 WHL Season for the Broncos & Warriors. Game-time is 7 PM.

