Winterhawks Look Ahead to Playoffs, Drop Regular Season Finale 5-4

March 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Saturday marked the conclusion of the 2024-2025 regular season for the Winterhawks. The tenth and final matchup of the year against the Seattle Thunderbirds was full of offense in the first 40 minutes. A late push with the extra attacker fell short, falling 5-4 in Kent. Now, Portland looks ahead to the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Sticks.

Game #68: Seattle (5) vs. Portland (4)

SOG: POR (44) - SEA (32)

PP: POR (1/8) - SEA (1/3)

Saves: Schlenker (27) - Ratzlaff (40)

SCORING:

SEA - Hayden Pakkala (17) (shorthanded)

SEA - Antonio Martorana (13) from Hayden Pakkala

POR - Josh Zakreski (38) from Hudson Darby and Jordan Duguay (power play)

SEA - Braeden Cootes (26) from Kaleb Hartmann and Nathan Pilling

POR - Ryan Miller (16)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (38) from Kayd Ruedig and Griffin Darby

SEA - Matej Pekar (17) from Kaleb Hartmann

SEA - Brock England (1) from Braeden Cootes and Radim Mrtka (power play)

POR - Josh Zakreski (39) from Diego Buttazzoni and Kayd Ruedig

GAME SUMMARY:

Seattle opened the scoring shorthanded on a breakaway goal from Hayden Pakkala, his fourth-straight game lighting the lamp. The former Lethbridge Hurricanes and Prince Albert Raiders forward set up Antonio Martorana for a backdoor tap-in 3:05 later to give Seattle a 2-0 advantage. However, Portland responded promptly on its second power-play opportunity with a perfectly-executed passing play. 16-year-old rookie Jordan Duguay, the only member of the Winterhawks to appear in all 68 games in 2024-2025, found Hudson Darby to Scott Ratzlaff's right. The 2006-born centerman then spotted Josh Zakreski in the slot for his 38th tally of the year.

The first 3:10 of the second period were eventful. During a four-on-four sequence, Braeden Cootes tried to make a pass across the zone, but it took an unfortunate bounce off Max Pšenička's skate and behind Marek Schlenker. Ryan Miller, who scored on Friday against Tri-City, capitalized on miscommunication among three Thunderbirds and deked around Ratzlaff for his 16th goal of his second season with the Winterhawks. 55 seconds later, Diego Buttazzoni saw barely enough space for a puck to sneak through Ratzlaff's pads and the post, his 38th marker of the year.

Following an icing and media timeout, Kaleb Hartmann won a defensive-zone faceoff to Matej Pekar. The Czechia import went end-to-end and scored his 17th of the year and first since February 21 against the Wenatchee Wild. The Thunderbirds restored their two-goal lead on the power play when Brock England scored his first in the WHL.

Trailing by two with 1:54 to play in the game, Portland's head coach Kyle Gustafson used his timeout to draw up a play and get Schlenker off for the extra attacker. The gamble worked 30 seconds later off a beautiful zone entry. Buttazzoni hit a streaking Zakreski, who slid a shot through the five-hole of Ratzlaff.

Portland had a chance to tie the game with 31 seconds remaining, an offensive-zone faceoff, and a six-on-four power play, but were not quite able to find the equalizer.

Saturday was Carter Sotheran's 200th WHL regular season game.

With the playoffs right around the corner, four veteran Winterhawks skaters did not dress including all three 20 year olds, Kyle Chyzowski, Ryder Thompson, and Tyson Jugnauth. Also, 19-year-old forward Alex Weiermair was scratched for Portland.

UP NEXT:

The No. 5 seed Portland Winterhawks are set to face the No. 4 seed Prince George Cougars in Round One of the 2025 Playoffs presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Sticks. The two Western Conference opponents have been playoff opponents six times, including last season where Portland defeated Prince George in six games to win the Western Conference Championship. Three years ago, the Winterhawks swept the Cougars in the first round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Three Portland skaters have played in those two previous post-season series as Ryder Thompson and Kyle Chyzowski were 17-year-olds in 2022, and Josh Zakreski was a 16-year-old rookie. Games 1 and 2 will be at the CN Centre before the series shifts back to the Rose City for Games 3 and 4 (and Game 5, if necessary). Toyota Fan Fest is back again this year starting at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1. Stay tuned for more information.

