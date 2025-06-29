Joel Hofer Signs Contract Extension with the St. Louis Blues

Portland Winterhawks alumni goaltender Joel Hofer signed a two-year contract extension with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Hofer, 24, played in 69 regular-season games for the Blues before earning his extension, worth $6.8 million and carrying an annual average value of $3.4 million.

Among NHL goaltenders who appeared in 60 games the last two seasons, his .909 save percentage ranks eighth, and a 2.65 goals-against average places him 12th.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Hofer played 68 contests in a Winterhawks jersey after being acquired at the WHL trade deadline in 2019. Two months later, the Blues signed him to his three-year, entry-level contract.

Hofer's 2019-20 campaign was one to remember as the 6-foot-5, 179-pound netminder was named to the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team. He won a career-high 34 games and posted a .915 save percentage, 2.49 goals-against average, and finished with four shutouts.

He also represented Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He won all five of his games, posted a shutout in the semi-final, and then stopped 35 of 38 shots in the gold medal. Afterwards, he was named a tournament All-Star and awarded the IIHF Top Goaltender Award.

Hofer also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.







