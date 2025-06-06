Shea Rollason Signs with Pats

June 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have signed 2008-born forward Shea Rollason to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very pleased that Shea and his family have committed to the Pats and the WHL by signing his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Rollason brings good size, character, and leadership to our group, plays hard, and plays the right way. We're excited about his future with our Hockey Club."

Rollason, 16, led the Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA team in goals, assists and points in 2024-25, recording 66 points (29G-37A) in 47 games. The Winnipeg, Man. product ranked eighth in league scoring and tied for eighth in goals. The 6-foot-1, 185 lb. right-shot forward was acquired by the Pats from the Everett Silvertips along with a second-round pick on January 9 for Zackary Shantz.







