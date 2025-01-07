Ravndahl to Kamloops Blazers for 2026 5th Round WHL Draft Pick
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings have announced the trade of defenceman Rhett Ravndahl to the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for a 5th Round selection in the 2026 WHL Draft.
Ravndahl, a 6'1", 184-pound right-handed defenceman, was originally drafted by the Portland Winterhawks in the 4th round (83rd overall) of the 2020 WHL Draft. The Birch Hills, Saskatchewan native has played 29 games for the Wheat Kings during the 2024-25 season, registering 2 goals, 2 assists, and 4 points, with a -7 plus-minus rating.
"We appreciate Rhett's contributions to the team and wish him all the best in Kamloops as he continues his career," said Wheat Kings General Manager and Head Coach, Marty Murray. "In the year that Rhett has been here, he has proven himself to be an outstanding young man. This trade provides us with the opportunity to continue to develop our roster for the future."
The Wheat Kings would like to thank Rhett for his time in Brandon and wish him success moving forward with the Blazers.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
