Division Rivals Swap Forwards

January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, SK - General Manager Jason Ripplinger has announced that the team has acquired 20-year-old import forward Krzysztof Macias, 17-year-old forward Luke Moroz, and a 4th-round pick in 2027 in exchange for 20-year-old forward Rilen Kovacevic.

"Adding Luke gives us more skill in our 2007 age group as we continue to build for the future. He is a great playmaker with good hockey sense," commented General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Krzysztof gives us skill and a good work ethic. He should add scoring to our lineup and keep us competitive."

Moroz, 5'9", 152 lbs, is from Grand Coulee, Saskatchewan. In 34 games this season, he has four goals, 11 assists, and 15 points. In 77 WHL regular-season games, he has seven goals, 19 assists, and 26 points.

Moroz was selected by the Raiders in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. In 2021-2022 with the Prairie Storm (SKAAU15), he had 47 goals, 61 assists, and 108 points in 27 games. In 2022 - 2023 as a rookie for the Regina Pat Canadians (SMAAAHLU18), and had 16 goals, 31 assists, and 47 points in 40 games.

Macias, 5'11", 196 lbs, is from Nowy Targ, Poland. In 22 games this season, he has eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points. In 87 WHL regular-season games, he has 30 goals, 39 assists, and 69 points.

Macias was selected by the Raiders in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. In 2022-2023 with Vitkovice (CZE Jr), he had 28 goals, 24 assists, and 52 points in 44 games. He played for Poland at the 2024 World Championship and had two goals in seven games.

"Rilen is a hard player to replace. He was a big part of our championship team last year and was a good leader for our young group this year. We wish nothing but success for him in the future," Ripplinger said.

Rilen Kovacevic was acquired by the Warriors last season from the Edmonton Oil Kings. In 33 games this year, he has 21 goals, 19 assists, and 40 points. In 2023 - 2024, he had five goals and 20 points in 34 games. In the 2024 WHL Playoffs, Kovacevic had four goals and 15 points in 20 games, helping the Warriors to their first Western Hockey League Championship.

Krzysztof Macias and Luke Moroz will join the Warriors on their current Alberta road trip and could make their debut as early as Tuesday in Lethbridge.

