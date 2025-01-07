Pats Deal Chichkin to Cougars for Fourth-Round Pick

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2005-born defenceman Aleksey Chichkin to the Prince George Cougars for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

"We'd like to thank Aleksey for his time as a Pat, and wish him the best with the Cougars," said Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar. "This was an important move for us to get to seven defencemen, and ensure playing time and the development of our young D."

Chichkin, 19, tallied seven points (3G-4A) in 32 games with the Pats this season. The 6-foot-5, 218 lb. left-shot defenceman is in his second season in the WHL, recording 17 points (4G-13A) in 93 games. The Vancouver, B.C., product was previously acquired from the Calgary Hitmen on September 26, 2024.

